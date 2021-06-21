This weekend was awesome - we are gaining solid momentum!!

Matt Taibbi has entered the battle with a new report…

Why Has "Ivermectin" Become a Dirty Word? At the worst moment, Internet censorship has driven scientific debate itself underground “The suspensions and bans have triggered a dystopian chase game, in which Ivermectin backers rush to take their case to media figures before the media figures themselves end up sitting next to them in the same Facebook or YouTube “jail.” READ FULL ARTICLE

Matt’s article, along with Brett Weinstein’s interviews, are helping to build a wave of momentum throughout the “progressive” political spectrum.

Since the pandemic began, it has been absolutely tragic to see progressives get so stunningly bamboozled by Big Pharma propaganda. Hatred of Trump made it very easy for Big Pharma to dupe the left by positioning themselves as anti-Trump saviors.

People that I’ve have known for many years, people who I have collaborated with for years, have turned an irrat…