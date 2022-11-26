We are launching a campaign to take back control of OUR military from the New World Order Terrorists. We already have the support of a significant percentage of active duty soldiers, people throughout the Intel Community and Combat Veterans.

We have over 5-hours of high impact videos that we will be releasing on the new In Defense of Humanity social network and on Rumble here.

Here’s a powerful 5-minute video to get things rolling…

The American People Are Taking Their Military Back

It is utterly absurd, outrageous and stupid that old NWO puppet boy Biden keeps referring to 2nd Amendment supporting “Constitutional patriots” and “patriotic Americans,“ who are trying to protect their families, as “right-wing terrorists.”

Biden consistently mocks Americans by saying things like, “You can’t take on a government with an AK-47,” and, “You need an F-15; you need something more than a gun to take on the government.”

The absurdity of his provoking and hypocritical statements is horrifying.

First …