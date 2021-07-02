I was suspended by Facebook for another 30-days. This is my fourth 30-day suspension from them. Every time I have a post that starts to go viral they delete it and suspend me.

This time, it was for a post featuring a transcript and video excerpts from Ivory Hecker’s interview of Dr. Joseph Varon.

Dr. Varon is the world’s most famous COVID Critical Care Doctor, who has done hundreds of mainstream media interviews. However, now that he blew the whistle on how the media silenced his Ivermectin-based treatment protocols, which has led to his hospital having a significantly lower death rate than other hospitals across the U.S., he is also being consistently censored on Facebook.

As frustrating as it is to be censored — approximately 20 posts of mine have been deleted — it is an honor to share a Facebook prison cell with Dr. Varon and the thousands of other doctors who have have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, only to be censored for sharing their life-saving information.

It’s blatant t…