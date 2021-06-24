As reported in Monday’s email, awareness of Ivermectin’s well-proven life-saving pandemic-ending abilities is breaking through the Iron Curtain of criminal censorship and gaining solid momentum. We are quickly approaching a critical mass tipping point!

Joe Rogan has now joined #TeamLifeSaving by doing his first-ever “emergency podcast” featuring an interview with Dr. Pierre Kory and Bret Weinstein.

((( Listen to it here )))

As awesome as that is, in even bigger news, the mainstream media’s famous “COVID Hunter” Dr. Joseph Varon is now blowing the whistle on the media’s cover-up of effective non-patented treatments, which has led to the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and well over a million preventable deaths worldwide.

Dr. Joseph Varon Blows Whistle on Media Cover-Up of Effective Non-Patented Treatments and Many Unnecessary Deaths

This video is a bombshell report from Ivory Hecker, a courageous reporter who was banned from covering this story on FOX News.

As sh…