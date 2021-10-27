Dear Chairman Monto, VRBPAC Members and FDA Staff:

We have actively followed your work to evaluate, authorize and approve mRNA injections for the American public and particularly children.

We are aware that you authorized Pfizer’s BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 mRNA injections for children aged 5-11 at your meeting on Oct. 26. Your authorization will expose over 20 million children in the U.S., and millions more around the world, to potential COVID-19 injections of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) product.

We are writing to put you on notice that granting EUA status to this pediatric EUA mRNA injection, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is taking legal action against you and other Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voting members as well as the FDA.

CHD will seek to hold you accountable for recklessly endangering this population with a product that has little efficacy but which may put them, without warning, at risk of many adverse health consequences, including h…