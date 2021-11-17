To Counter-Terrorism Operators and the Marshals Service Special Operations Group,

WE MUST DETAIN FAUCI NOW!!

We have more than enough evidence on his monstrous and wickedly evil Crimes Against Humanity.

It is up to you, as a warrior who has sworn an oath to defend America against all enemies, to now take it upon yourself to take well-justified action.

The top of the chain is obviously completely compromised.

And in your soul you know it!!

Anyone who is anyone knows it.

Stop being a weak fascist order following pussy and defend your fucking family!!

I’m saying that out of the deepest love and respect for you and your family.

We’ve already had hundreds of thousands of completely unnecessary deaths on American soil, and well over 2 million worldwide, not to mention the millions of people who have already been permanently harmed.

Then, factor in all the unnecessary economic devastation and psychological damage inflicted upon our loved ones!!

This is a blatantly obvious coordinated TERROR ATTACK.

I…