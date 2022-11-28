“We’ve already won the hearts and minds of a critical mass throughout the military and the civilian population.

We’ve already reached a critical mass tipping point in awareness, but censorship throughout social media and the mainstream media is making the aware critical mass feel as if they are much smaller in numbers than they actually are.

We just need to make that point clear to the critical mass of aware people.

We are the overwhelming majority. We are the most powerful force on this planet.

Act accordingly.

We can enforce accountability now.

The longer we hesitate, the more evolved and effective the technologies of enslavement become. The battlefield is exponentially evolving.

If you do not focus on proactively defending yourself from the unconventional warfare attacks that are deployed against you, you will be completely enslaved.”

- Confessions of a Freedom Fighter