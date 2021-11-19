Based on all the A.I. Tech-Weapons of Control that they have now, individual thought is being eradicated for the overwhelming majority.

The frontline of this psychological battlefield is in your hand. It’s your phone. Most people are naively & tragically unaware of the power of these A.I. weapons.

Generally, people don’t realize that modern terrorists use A.I. weapons.

Everything you do online, everything you communicate, is machine-learned and weaponized against you, to manipulate your confirmation biases with precision.

You are giving away the keys to your kingdom, the keys to your mind, your inner most thoughts, desires, fears, thought patterns, your psychological blueprints, thought-prints, psycho-metrics, your source code is revealed, and then they reprogram you algorithmically with behavioral-micro-targeting precision.

It's not a fair fight. These weapons are well-proven to be devastatingly effective. It is the present-day slave trade. Obscenely inhumane.

This is why they say liberty …