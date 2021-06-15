Suffering From Vaccine Side Effects? Contact These Doctors
Ivermectin Effective Against Post-Vaccine Syndromes
I’ve been flooded with heartbreaking messages from people dealing with mRNA injection (so-called “vaccine”) side effects. People need to understand that these never-before tried, highly experimental mRNA technologies are an extremely high and totally unnecessary risk.
As we’ve been saying for a year now, Ivermectin is much more effective in prevention and SIGNIFICANTLY SAFER.
The latest news is that Ivermectin is proving to be very effective in treating long-haul COVID and “vaccine” side effects. As Doctor Pierre Kory recently stated:
“Ivermectin is proving immensely helpful with long-haul syndrome. It is doing phenomenally. We have testimonials from patients suffering from disabling symptoms, literally can’t go back to work, because a myriad of syndromes. They take Ivermectin, and some feel better after one day. We are doing phenomenally against long-haul COVID.
We are also gaining increasing experience with post-vaccine syndromes that are really responding to Ivermectin. Some patien…