I’ve been flooded with heartbreaking messages from people dealing with mRNA injection (so-called “vaccine”) side effects. People need to understand that these never-before tried, highly experimental mRNA technologies are an extremely high and totally unnecessary risk.

As we’ve been saying for a year now, Ivermectin is much more effective in prevention and SIGNIFICANTLY SAFER.

The latest news is that Ivermectin is proving to be very effective in treating long-haul COVID and “vaccine” side effects. As Doctor Pierre Kory recently stated: