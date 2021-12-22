Reminder: The Covert Fascist Faction of the CIA ran a PSYOP FALSELY accusing our most elite & heroic Freedom Fighters of horrific war crimes, in a shocking example of shameful & desperate hypocrisy.

They lied & said wickedly absurd statements like this:

“low-ranking U.S. Army Delta Force commandos… [killed] farmers trying to harvest, children in the street, families fleeing fighting, and villagers sheltering in buildings.”

GROTESQUE LIES!!!!!

All things the fascist NWO faction of the C.I.A. does routinely.

To print such lies in the NY Times from “anonymous” sources proves how wickedly evil, desperate & stupid these NWO fascists are.

They are cornered little rats!!

To be clear, over 95% of the C.I.A. are heroic & courageous, and they also want compromised leaders removed from power & prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity.

I love them, they are freedom fighting brothers & sisters 💪❤️💯🇺🇸🏴

The little fascist NWO faction went after Delta Force because they are scared shitless & know that ou…