I keep hearing from stunningly irrational and highly emotional people who want to know why I keep reporting on “quack” doctors who use Ivermectin, a “dangerous animal drug.”

O…M…G…

The absurdity of it all is terrifying.

First off, the uniformity of those same “talking points,” being chanted over and over again, prove people are suffering from a very dangerous and malignant form of groupthink.

They consistently attack with a stunningly profound sense of illogically misplaced moral superiority that is completely detached from real-world, on the ground, real life experience and observable reality.

I would just dismiss most of these people as being “bots” or “sock puppets” in a Big Pharma smear campaign, but, tragically, I personally know some of these people.

No matter what evidence I give them; scientific studies, clinical trials, peer-reviewed journals, Senate Homeland Security testimony, court cases won, top medical experts, doctors with the lowest death rates, who have been using Iver…